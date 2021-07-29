2022 Chevrolet Traverse priced, starts at $34,895

Chevrolet

Pricing for the midcycle refreshed 2022 Chevrolet Traverse has been announced. The midsize, three-row crossover SUV will start at $34,895 for the new base LS FWD spec.

Chevrolet's three-row competitor to the likes of the Toyota Highlander, Hyundai Palisade and Kia Telluride retains its 3.6-liter V6 as its sole engine option, good for a stated 310 horsepower and 266 pound-feet of torque. A nine-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive are also standard, with all-wheel drive available as an optional upgrade.

The 2022 refresh brings with it a revised interior and tweaks to the tech. Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay join the infotainment feature set. And Chevy's Safety Assist suite is now standard, bringing forward precollision alerts, pedestrian-sensing automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assist and other features along for the ride, as well as GM's haptic vibrating Safety Alert Seat. LED headlamps are also now standard, and there's also a defeat switch for the anti-idling stop/start system.

The model year update drops the L FWD entry-point spec, which started at $30,995. Now, the $34,895 2022 Traverse LS FWD spec is the new base, itself a $500 bump over the 2021 LS FWD's starting price of $34,395 thanks to all of the new standard bells and whistles. LT ($37,395), RS ($45,495) and Premier ($47,795) models also see small price increases before options like all-wheel drive or leather trim, while the top-spec High Country's $52,395 sticker ($54,595 with AWD) is unchanged.

The 2022 Traverse begins production later this year with the first example expected to begin arriving in dealerships this fall. All prices include a $1,195 destination charge.