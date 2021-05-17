2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe teased, RWD and inline-6 power confirmed

Enlarge Image BMW

The 2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe is almost here, so move over 2 Series Gran Coupe because this is the 2 fans are waiting for. With rear-wheel drive, inline-six power and a near 50:50 weight distribution, the new 2 Series Coupe will likely remain one of the best Bimmers the company builds.

BMW on Monday teased the car covered in camouflage before its reveal in the months to come and said the first 2022 2 Series models to arrive will be the standard 230i and M240i xDrive. Then, the 230i xDrive and RWD M240i will land later. Weird launch cadence, but OK. Speaking of the M240i models, they get a power bump from the twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-six engine to make 382 horsepower -- 47 hp more. An eight-speed automatic will be standard and the xDrive all-wheel drive system gains an electronically controlled M sports rear differential. BMW's masterminds also promise greater torsional rigidity and stiffness (about 12% more) and an Adaptive M Sport suspension should help create a comfortable, but dynamic, ride.

That's all the company had to share so far, along with the gallery of photos below. Color us excited for a new sporty BMW, which looks to retain its lovely RWD shape. Look for more information as we close in on the reveal this summer.