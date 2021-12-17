2022 Acura MDX Type S costs nearly $70,000, lands at dealers next week

Enlarge Image Acura

The 2022 Acura MDX Type S arrives at dealerships next week, just in time for Christmas, but it will cost you. On Thursday, Acura revealed prices for its performance SUV -- and it starts at $67,745 after a $1,045 destination charge. Opting for the SUV's Advance Package pushes the price past $70,000 to a total of $73,095.

As the first SUV to wear Acura's Type S badge, it packs the goods on paper. A 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 makes 355 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque, while a 10-speed automatic funnels power to an all-wheel drive system. An air suspension, active dampers, Brembo brakes and 21-inch wheels all help bulk up the MDX Type S' performance credentials.

At this starting price, the SUV is well-equipped with a host of features that won't leave anyone longing for more. Heated and ventilated front seats, a digital instrument cluster, 12.3-inch infotainment display, 16-speaker ELS Studio 3D audio system and more are jammed into the MDX Type S. However, the Advance Package makes the SUV more premium with heated rear seats and steering wheel, open-pore wood trim and a Signature Edition ELS Studio 3D audio system with 25 speakers.

The MDX Type S joins the TLX Type S as the second car with Acura's iconic performance logo. Hopefully, we see even more Type S models to come -- specifically, an Integra Type S.