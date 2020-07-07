EPA rates 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime electric range and it's impressive

Enlarge Image Craig Cole/Roadshow

A few weeks ago, Toyota finally released pricing information for the surprisingly powerful RAV4 Prime plug-in hybrid SUV, and the figures were pretty darn palatable. At the time, though, there was one piece of information still unavailable: The car's EPA all-electric range estimate.

The EPA has finally gotten around to publishing its fuel-economy figures for the 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime, and the numbers look pretty good. As Toyota promised earlier, the RAV4 Prime achieves an overall rating of 94 MPGe, which is an equivalent measurement that puts electrified vehicles in a similar context as gas vehicles. This is about 6 MPGe lower than its biggest competitor, the Ford Escape Hybrid, but it's worth noting that the RAV4's output is nearly twice that of the Ford.

What most folks are interested in, though, is the RAV4 Prime's all-electric range estimate. While Toyota estimated a range slightly below the Ford Escape PHEV, the result is actually the opposite. The EPA ended up giving the RAV4 Prime a range estimate of 42 miles, beating the Escape PHEV by 4 miles. The 2.5-liter, Atkinson-cycle I4 gas engine also achieves 38 mpg combined on its own, falling short of the Escape by a couple of hairs.

With 302 horsepower heading to all four wheels (conventional linkages to the front axle, with an all-electric rear axle), the RAV4 Prime is setting itself up for success. Its base trim starts at $39,220 including destination, and it comes with a power driver's seat, a power liftgate and an 8-inch infotainment screen. The XSE trim offers more stuff, like larger wheels, a moonroof, synthetic-leather-trimmed seats and wireless device charging, and it brings the price up to $42,545 after destination. Both trims have options packages, with the XSE offering a faster 6.6-kW charger as part of its $5,760 upgrade that also includes keyless entry, front seat ventilation and surround-view cameras.

The 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime goes on sale this summer. It might be worth reaching out to your local dealer to see what federal- or state-level tax incentives are available, too.