2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid adds XLE Premium trim bringing more comforts to the masses

The 2021 Toyota RAV4 and RAV4 Hybrid soldier on for the new model year, but for those eyeing a hybrid crossover from the company, the automaker said on Thursday a new XLE Premium trim will better bridge the features gap. Based on the gasoline version of the trim, the XLE Premium adds a dollop of extra features for not a lot more coin.

Those kicking the tires on the RAV4 Hybrid will still find the previous trims available: LE, XLE, XSE and Limited. The XLE Premium slots in between the XLE and XSE trims with a starting price of $33,675 after a $1,175 destination charge, or $2,705 more than the RAV4 Hybrid XLE. But, for the extra cash, you'll go home with a fancier 18-inch wheels, a moonroof, LED headlights, a 7.0-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, smart keyless entry, a power liftgate and much more. It's not a poor way to spend an extra $3,000 for the niceties the trim adds, and every RAV4 Hybrid comes standard with all-wheel drive.

If you're simply looking for the least expensive RAV4 Hybrid, that'd be the LE trim, which costs $29,675. And if an electrified RAV4 isn't your jam, a base RAV4 LE rings in at $27,225. There aren't any major changes to the standard RAV4, but for the TRD Off-Road trim Toyota tossed in a stainless steel skid plate.

The big addition to the RAV4 lineup is the RAV4 Prime plug-in hybrid. With the plug-in hybrid powertrain, the crossover will go 42 miles on electricity alone and returns an estimated 94 miles per gallon equivalent. Prices for the PHEV model start at $39,275, but it also bundles some popular features as standard equipment, such as heated front seats and a larger infotainment screen.

The 2021 RAV4 lineup is shipping out to dealers as you read this, and if you can, do give the RAV4 Prime a good look. We really enjoyed it in our first drive review.