The 2021 Toyota RAV4 and RAV4 Hybrid soldier on for the new model year, but for those eyeing a hybrid crossover from the company, the automaker said on Thursday a new XLE Premium trim will better bridge the features gap. Based on the gasoline version of the trim, the XLE Premium adds a dollop of extra features for not a lot more coin.
Those kicking the tires on the RAV4 Hybrid will still find the previous trims available: LE, XLE, XSE and Limited. The XLE Premium slots in between the XLE and XSE trims with a starting price of $33,675 after a $1,175 destination charge, or $2,705 more than the RAV4 Hybrid XLE. But, for the extra cash, you'll go home with a fancier 18-inch wheels, a moonroof, LED headlights, a 7.0-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, smart keyless entry, a power liftgate and much more. It's not a poor way to spend an extra $3,000 for the niceties the trim adds, and every RAV4 Hybrid comes standard with all-wheel drive.
If you're simply looking for the least expensive RAV4 Hybrid, that'd be the LE trim, which costs $29,675. And if an electrified RAV4 isn't your jam, a base RAV4 LE rings in at $27,225. There aren't any major changes to the standard RAV4, but for the TRD Off-Road trim Toyota tossed in a stainless steel skid plate.
The big addition to the RAV4 lineup is the RAV4 Prime plug-in hybrid. With the plug-in hybrid powertrain, the crossover will go 42 miles on electricity alone and returns an estimated 94 miles per gallon equivalent. Prices for the PHEV model start at $39,275, but it also bundles some popular features as standard equipment, such as heated front seats and a larger infotainment screen.
The 2021 RAV4 lineup is shipping out to dealers as you read this, and if you can, do give the RAV4 Prime a good look. We really enjoyed it in our first drive review.
2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid adds XLE Premium trim bringing more comforts to the masses
