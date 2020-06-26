2021 Subaru Ascent gets $300 price bump, new standard tech

Enlarge Image Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Each year since its inception, the three-row Subaru Ascent SUV has been given a dash of new kit and a slightly different price. For the 2021 model year, it might surprise you to learn that Subaru's given its utility vehicle… a dash of new kit and a slightly different price.

Subaru announced this week that the 2021 Ascent will cost $33,345 including destination. This represents a $300 increase in price over the 2020 model. Across its multiple trims, the prices rise until they top out at $46,495 for a seven-passenger variant with all the bells and whistles. Even with the monetary bump, the Ascent's starting price remains below the average new-car transaction price.

As part of its shift to the 2021 model year, Subaru added some new standard equipment for various Ascent trims. The standard EyeSight driver-assistance suite now includes advanced adaptive cruise control that works with lane-keep assist to hold the vehicle in its lane while it keeps pace with traffic. Other improvements include the addition of steering-responsive LED headlights on the Premium and base trims, as well as a seat belt reminder for second- and third-row occupants, which is standard across every trim.

That's about it. Subaru doesn't really want to mess with success too much, considering the Ascent has brought strong sales and new buyers into the fold. The engine remains a 2.4-liter flat-four making 260 horsepower and 277 pound-feet of torque. All-wheel drive remains standard, and buyers have the choice between seating for seven or eight. A 6.5-inch infotainment system is standard, as are a number of creature comforts, including three-zone climate control and multiple USB ports.

The 2021 Subaru Ascent should land at dealers later this year.