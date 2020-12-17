Ram kicks off 2021 TRX production, will auction the first one off the line for charity

Ram

The 2021 Ram TRX is arguably one of the most insane vehicles to be unveiled this year, and now, according to an announcement from FCA on Thursday, it's starting production.

Just in case you forgot and need a refresher, the Ram TRX is based on the excellent Ram 1500 chassis and is powered by what is essentially the 6.2-liter V8 engine from the Hellcat family. In TRX trim, it produces 702 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque. It's got four-wheel drive and the angriest face this side of the Hulk.

The TRX is being built in FCA's Sterling Heights Assembly Plant in Michigan, and the first one off the line will be auctioned off for charity. The folks from Ram haven't provided much in the way of details on that auction beyond saying that it'll happen next year.

We don't know what charity it will go to, but it's likely to be a worthy one and if you want a little piece of history that you can drive through the desert at nosebleed-inducing speeds, keep your eyes peeled for more info.

A parting tidbit: The Sterling Heights facility was initially used to build jet engines, and we're glad to see that the place's commitment to the production of overwhelming thrust hasn't changed.