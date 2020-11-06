2021 Nissan Versa remains an affordable set of wheels

Enlarge Image Jon Wong/Roadshow

The car market these days lacks truly affordable cars. It's very easy to spend $25,000 on a compact sedan, so for those who need something cheaper, the ever-shrinking subcompact market is the ticket. And Nissan has a lovely contender in the 2021 Versa.

The Japanese automaker said on Friday the 2021 Versa starts at $15,855 after a $925 destination charge. That's seriously affordable for a new car packed with technology, but let's be real, that includes a five-speed manual transmission. That's not a popular choice. The real price most buyers will look at is $17,525 for the CVT. On the tech front, the sedan comes standard with a suite of active safety gear including automatic emergency braking and lane departure warning. Nissan's expanded suite of active safety gear, called Nissan Safety Shield 360, is available on higher trims. A 7-inch touchscreen handles infotainment needs as well.

While this car is all about affordability, the top-spec trim for those looking to load up the Versa is the SR trim. There you'll unlock access to heated seats, automatic climate control and adaptive cruise control. Prices start at $19,265. In the middle sits the SV trim, which dresses up the interior with nicer seats and the exterior with alloy wheels. You're looking at $18,665 for this trim. But no matter which one, a 1.6-liter inline-four engine serves with 122 horsepower and 114 pound-feet of torque.

Cheap doesn't always mean poor, and if you need an affordable set of wheels, the 2021 Versa is on sale now.