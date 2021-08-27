2021 Jeep Wrangler now comes in pink -- seriously

Jeep

Fiat Chrysler never shied away from offering wild colors, and after merging with PSA Group to create Stellantis, that clearly isn't changing. Meet Tuscadero, a hot magenta-pink color coming to the 2021 Jeep Wrangler. To be specific, Jeep calls this an "intense chromatic magenta."

It will surely not be a color for everyone, but it's a neat option nevertheless. It joins a similarly varied palette of colors for the Wrangler that include Firecracker Red, Snazzberry, Nacho Clear Coat, Hellayella and more. To be clear, for those who weren't around in the 1970s during the heyday of the '50s nostalgia sitcom Happy Days, it briefly featured a rather flamboyant character called Pinky Tuscadero. Several decades hence, we have a Tuscadero-hued Wrangler. Because why not?

Jeep didn't just randomly add the color, though. It's part of the brand's 80th anniversary celebrations and the company said it seemed like a good time to introduce a bold new color. "What's unique about colors like Tuscadero is that they draw a huge enthusiast following because they're exciting, authentic and stand out, much like the Jeep community," Jim Morrison, vice president of Jeep North America said.

The brand only plans to offer the magenta shade for a limited time, though it didn't specify how long it'll stay on the menu. If you want it, the color costs an extra $395.