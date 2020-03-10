2021 Hyundai Elantra will debut on March 17

Hyundai

Big changes are in store for the Hyundai Elantra. The compact sedan is getting a complete overhaul this year, and the brand-new version will officially debut at an event in West Hollywood, California on March 17, Hyundai confirmed Tuesday.

Hyundai isn't announcing any specific details about the 2021 Elantra right now, only saying that the sedan will ride on a new platform, and will be longer, lower and wider than the current model. The 2021 Elantra will also use a "Parametric Dynamics" design theme that the automaker itself describes as "ambitious."

We're inclined to agree. If you thought the current Elantra relied heavily on sharp angles, wait until you see the new one. Even in these teaser images, it's obvious the Elantra will be a bodly styled little thing, with 3D grille surfacing and sharp creases along the body sides. But given this is the same company that brought us the radical 2020 Sonata, we're not surprised. It's unclear if this same styling direction will be used for the Hyundai Elantra GT hatchback, which is based on the i30 sold in other countries.

Born for disruption. Get ready for the all-new 2021 Elantra. #MoveBoldly



Available September 2020. Preproduction model with optional features shown. pic.twitter.com/1u2y1ffXr9 — Hyundai USA (@Hyundai) March 10, 2020

You can see more views of the 2021 Elantra in the short teaser video above, which Hyundai posted to its Twitter account. We've also included some screen shots from this video in the gallery below.

The Elantra appears to take a big step forward inside, as well. The steering wheel looks like the one in the new Sonata, while the driver's seat seems to be wrapped by lighter trim pieces that set it apart from the rest of the cabin. A large infotainment screen sits atop the dash, connected to the gauge cluster.

Hyundai says the new Elantra "returns to its sport sedan roots," for whatever that's worth, but won't confirm any US-specific powertrain options. Currently, the 2020 Elantra is available with a trio of four-cylinder engines -- two of which are turbocharged -- producing 128, 147 and 201 horsepower, depending on trim.

Like the current Elantra, the new one should be available with lots of driver-assistance features, like lane-departure warning, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot detection and more. We're sure Hyundai will throw in some of its new tech, too, like the Sonata's blind-spot camera.

We'll have all the final details when Hyundai pulls the wraps off the 2021 Elantra next week. Following that, look for the updated sedan to hit US dealerships in September.