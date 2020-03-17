Here's how to watch the 2021 Hyundai Elantra reveal

Just because there's a horrific global pandemic going on right now and we're all (rightfully) keeping away from one another doesn't mean that we can't all hang out in this great big empty room (some would say void) that is the internet and watch Hyundai's wild-looking-as-hell new 2021 Elantra debut online together.

Here's how you go about doing that.

First, look at a calendar and a clock. When the former says that it's March 17 (aka Tuesday, aka today) and the latter tells you that it's 7 p.m. on the West Coast of these United States, come back to this webpage and hit the Play button in the YouTube window above.

That's it. It's easy. You don't even have to be a professional automotive journalist or "influencer" to do it.

Now, why would you want to check out the new Elantra? It's fair to say that it's not as if previous generations were exactly thrilling automobiles. Well, the word 'round the campfire is that it's just about the most aggressively styled compact sedan to hit the market since I don't even know when. Is it going to be wild but good like the Sonata or wild and overwrought like basically everything that Mansory has ever made?

Leave us a comment below once the sheet comes off and tell us what you think.