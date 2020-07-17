Honda discontinues manual transmission in Accord sedan

Enlarge Image Jon Wong/Roadshow

Honestly, we're a little surprised this didn't happen sooner. Manual transmissions are less and less popular with new car buyers these days, especially in mainstream models like the Honda Accord. To that end, the Accord officially loses its stick-shift option, according to a document Honda sent Roadshow on Friday.

Honda says it stopped building manual transmission-equipped Accords last December; the models accounted for less than 2% of overall sales. The six-speed manual was available as a no-cost option on the Accord Sport, and you could get it with either the 192-horsepower, 1.5-liter turbo I4 or the more powerful, 252-hp, 2.0-liter turbo I4.

The Honda Accord was the last midsize sedan to offer a manual transmission in the US, with competitors like the Mazda6 and Toyota Camry discontinuing them years ago. We always enjoyed when a manual Sport would roll through our test fleet -- it gave the otherwise well-rounded Accord a little extra somethin'-somethin'.

It's unclear what other changes are in store for the 2021 Honda Accord. An updated version will debut later this year. We can expect a few styling tweaks and technology updates, both of which will help the Accord stay fiercely competitive. We'll just shed a brief tear for the manual transmission while we can.