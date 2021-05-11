2021 Ford Bronco fuel-economy estimates surface for Canada

Enlarge Image Nick Miotke/Roadshow

How thrifty will the 2021 Ford Bronco be at the pump? With the twin-turbo 2.7-liter V6 engine, you're likely going to see somewhere around 17 mpg combined. The new information comes to us thanks to an eagle-eyed Bronco fan in Canada, who spotted a window sticker with fuel-economy estimates during a promotional event.

The window sticker, posted on the Bronco 6G forum Monday, reads 13.9 liters per 100 kilometers. Noting that Canada's EPA equivalent, NRCAN, uses a nearly identical test cycle to achieve its fuel-economy estimates, a couple conversions leads us to around 17 mpg. Going from 13.9 liters to gallons spits out 3.67 gallons per 100 kilometers, which is 62.1 miles in Yankee units. Dividing 62.1 by 3.67 returns 16.92. Keep in mind, there will definitely be some rounding for US figures, which could see the figure shift a tad. And this figure is specifically for a Bronco Badlands four-door trim with the more powerful engine option, which only comes with a 10-speed automatic transmission.

Ford did not immediately return a request for comment on the Canadian figures.

As for the 2.3-liter turbo-four, we're still in the dark over its fuel-economy estimates. A seven-speed manual transmission option will be available that will likely toy with the final figures, too. We do know, however, if you top the tank with premium fuel, both the turbo-four and V6 will make 30 extra horsepower.

Expect to receive a whole lot of Bronco information as we approach the SUV's summer launch window.