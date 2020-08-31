2021 Ram 1500 revealed with trickle-down TRX tech

Ram

The 2021 Ram 1500 looks the same as the 2020 model, which is good for you if you just bought one. No need to worry about potentially loving an updated design. Where the 2021 model that Ram revealed Tuesday differs is in the technology department, thanks to the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX's slew of equipment.

Basically, Ram debuted the TRX and then tossed all the fancy tech into the standard pickup as well. We're talking a head-up display, a digital rear-view mirror and more. All of it's part of the 2021 1500's options list now. The head-up display provides a full color display on the windshield to provide drivers with five different "content areas" -- things like navigation, adaptive cruise control and speed limit can all find a home in the head-up zones. And the digital mirror measures 9.2 inches to provide a real-time view from behind the truck. If you want the traditional mirror again, it flips right back into its reflective state as needed, too.

The tech list unfolds further. There's the Trailer Reverse Steering Control, which adds a dial to guide the truck and a trailer when reversing. Simply turn the dial left or right and the system slowly puts the trailer right where you want it and controls steering inputs. It's very similar to Ford's Pro Trailer Back-Up Assist. Let's see, what else is on the tech list now? Ah, yes, power-folding trailer mirrors are available as a standalone option now, pedestrian detection joins trucks equipped with adaptive cruise control, and a full-speed collision warning is now standard on all trims save for the Tradesman and Bighorn.

Finally, for those plowing through the drifts with their 2021 Ram 1500, the Snow Plow Prep option includes a 220-amp alternator, truck-side plow wiring harness and the rear window now features a power-sliding feature with a defroster.

If more tech is what you've waited for when it comes to the Ram 1500, the 2021 model is just the ticket.