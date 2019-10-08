Chevrolet updating Colorado midsize truck for 2021

Craig Cole

Chevrolet's Colorado is one of the most popular trucks in the midsize-pickup segment. General Motors sold some 520,000 examples over the last five years. To keep customers coming back for more, the automaker is enhancing this nameplate for the 2021 model year.

Just don't get too excited. Some important upgrades are being made, but this is still a fairly light refresh to a product that, while still competitive, is starting to show a few gray hairs.

Changes to the lineup center on improving the capability of off-road-focused models and doing a better job differentiating between various trim levels.

Starting at the lower end of the Colorado lineup, WT and LT models will be gussied up with a new gold bow-tie emblem. On the other hand, Z71 variants are going brandish a blacked-out logo. All three of these trim levels gain updated center bars, reworked lower fascias and even front skid plates for 2021.

On the subject of cosmetic changes, all models will feature a reworked tailgate with the name Chevrolet embossed across it in large, block letters. This is in lieu of a traditional bow-tie logo. Rough-and-ready Z71 and ZR2 trims will be available in a new exterior color, sand dune metallic. Other newness for the 2021 ZR2 includes a flow-through grille with Chevrolet spelled out and the addition of sassy-looking red tow hooks.

A Chevrolet spokesman said these exterior changes are intended to help the Colorado better fit in with the rest of the brand's pickup lineup, which has gotten quite aggressive-looking with the introduction of the totally redesigned Silverado range. When asked about potential interior enhancements, he said no significant alterations were coming to the Colorado's cabin for 2021. This truck's cockpit is good enough, but it could certainly benefit from a little redecorating.

Providing impressive off-road capability, ZR2 models will once again benefit from advanced Multimatic DSSV (that's Dynamic Suspensions Spool Valve if you want to get technical) position-sensitive dampers. These trucks will also soldier on with standard locking differentials both front and rear, a 2-inch suspension lift, 3.5-inch-wider track and cast-iron control arms, among many other upgrades over lesser variants.

The 2021 Chevrolet Colorado's public debut is scheduled for Oct. 10 at the 2019 Method Race Wheel Laughlin Desert Classic. The ZR2 model will then be on display at the SEMA show in Las Vegas, which is scheduled to run from Nov. 5 to 8.

As before, the latest Colorado should be assembled at GM's factory in Wentzville, Missouri, though the ongoing UAW strike could delay production. Naturally, pricing and availability will be announced closer to its on-sale date, which, assuming manufacturing gets underway in a timely fashion, should be early next year.