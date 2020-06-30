2021 Cadillac XT6 actually gets cheaper with new Luxury trim

Cadillac

Fresh off its first full year on the market, the Cadillac XT6 returns for 2021 with some light updates, and a price cut, if you want to look at it that way.

The automaker said Tuesday the XT6 will now start at $49,985, thanks to the new Luxury trim. Previously, the least expensive XT6 was the Premium Luxury trim with its $53,690 price. All prices include a $995 destination charge. The new entry-level trim is meant to make it accessible to more shoppers entering the premium SUV market, Cadillac said.

Also new is a standard 2.0-liter turbo-four engine, which comes with the XT6 Luxury. It packs 237 horsepower and works with a nine-speed automatic transmission. All-wheel drive is optional, too. Meanwhile, other XT6 models still house a 3.6-liter V6 with 310 hp.

Those who find themselves considering the XT6 will be met with a pretty inclusive list of standard equipment. Even the new entry-level trim features an 8.0-inch touchscreen display, now with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, heated seats, 18-inch wheels and a power liftgate. Drivers will also have a suite of standard active safety gear (finally) that includes automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist and front and rear parking sensors. Cadillac's trick rear camera mirror is available, as are a couple of other driver assistance functions.

Cadillac still employs its Y trim strategy, which lets buyers fork to either a sportier or a more luxurious feel. Luxury and Premium Luxury trims boast bright trim work and wood decor inside, while a Sport model gets black exterior accents and carbon fiber trim inside.

Cadillac will start shipping the 2021 XT6 to dealers this fall where it'll sit alongside plenty of other luxury SUVs, such as the redesigned 2021 Escalade.