2020 VW Golf slated for tech-rich October debut, report says

Originally, it was believed that the 2020 Volkswagen Golf would make its debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September, perhaps alongside the I.D. electric hatchback's production form. Now, a new report points to a later debut, but based on what the Golf will carry with it, the wait sounds worth it.

The eighth-generation Volkswagen Golf is currently scheduled to make its formal debut in October, Automotive News Europe reports, citing sources familiar with the matter. There are, according to ANE, two reasons for this: First, Volkswagen wants the I.D. to steal the spotlight at the show, as it's a pretty important vehicle for VW; also, as earlier reports noted, the automaker did have some software setbacks to work through.

But the Golf that shows itself to the world in October will be reportedly worth the weight. ANE's report says that the eighth generation is positioning itself as "the benchmark for connectivity." Standard features will allegedly include lane-keep assist, LED headlights and a massive digital cockpit in addition to a center-console screen no smaller than 8.25 inches.

In addition to all that kit, most of which is currently relegated to more expensive Golf trims, there's some interesting digital tech in there. The vehicle will reportedly be capable of vehicle-to-x communication, likely using the DSRC standard (802.11p) that the automaker has championed in the past. The new Golf should also carry a digital key option, which allows the vehicle to be opened using a person's phone instead of a key, although it's unclear if this technology will rely on near-field communication like Hyundai's, or if it will use Bluetooth Low Energy like the Tesla Model 3.

The 2020 VW Golf will enter production in Wolfsburg, Germany, in the third quarter of 2019, the report says. Europe will be first to take a crack at the new hatchback; as with generations past, it'll take about a year or so for the new Golf to make its way to the US.