2020 Subaru Outback and Legacy start production, Forester reaches a sales milestone

The Subaru Legacy and Outback are two vehicles with very similar underpinnings but different purposes. The Legacy is a family sedan, while the Outback adds more cargo space and ride height for slightly more rugged folk. The 2020 models of both cars are hotly anticipated, and now, people are one step closer to picking one up.

Subaru announced on Tuesday that both the 2020 Legacy and 2020 Outback have commenced series production. Both cars are built at Subaru of Indiana Automotive, an 832-acre site that employs nearly 6,000 people. It's Subaru's only manufacturing facility outside Asia, and since 1989, its annual production has grown from 67,000 cars to about 380,000.

Both cars are mighty affordable, with the Legacy starting under $24,000 and the Outback sliding in under $28,000, thousands below the average new-car transaction price. Of course, you can equip both to the damn ceiling and push your way up to almost $40,000, but that's only if you want the good stuff like leather seats or the 11.6-inch vertical infotainment screen that replaces the base two-screen setup. Both cars come standard with a 182-horsepower H4, but there's a 260-horsepower H4 available, too.

That's not the only bit of news Subaru has up its sleeve today. The automaker also announced on Tuesday that it had reached a sales milestone, delivering its 2 millionth Forester. Ruge's Subaru in New York sold the lucky Forester to Brian Gerber, who according to the automaker is a repeat customer.

Subaru's US sales success is legitimately crazy. The automaker has 91 consecutive months of year-over-year sales improvements, and the Forester is in its 71st month in a row of sales over 10,000 units. In fact, Subaru only sold its 1 millionth Forester in June 2013. Considering the car debuted in 1997, it's wild how quickly Subaru made it from 1 million to 2 million.