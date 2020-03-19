2020 Ram 1500 Laramie Southwest Edition: Availability is in the name

Ram

The south sure does love its pickup trucks, and automakers aren't blind to the fact. Numerous special editions exist solely to serve Texas and bordering states, and now, we can add the 2020 Ram 1500 Laramie Southwest Edition to the list.

Ram on Wednesday revealed the special edition pickup, which it will only make available in Texas and neighboring states. FCA's truck division was actually first to build a truck especially for Texas, and it remains the most popular model sold there. The name? The Lone Star Edition, of course.

For the Southwest Edition, Ram fit the model with body-color bumpers, mirrors and grille surround to help distinguish itself. The chrome accents are kept to a minimum, but they're still there. A little makes its way to the grille, side body moldings and the 20-inch wheels sport the flashy finish.

Standard equipment includes a lot of premium features, including a remote tailgate, panoramic sunroof and the 12-inch UConnect infotainment screen. A small suite of active safety gear rides with drivers, too, and includes automatic high beams, rear cross-traffic monitoring and blind-spot monitors.

Buyers can choose from any of the 2020 Ram 1500's powertrains with this special edition model, and it'll come in both quad and crew cab configurations with two bed lengths. If it ticks your boxes, and you live in one of the states ready to sell the pickup, Ram plans to start sales in the second quarter of this year. Look for a $47,075 starting price after a $1,695 destination charge.