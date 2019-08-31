New Ram 1500 packages, Ram HD tweaks underpin 2020 updates

Enlarge Image Ram

Late summer or early fall is about the time where automakers begin unveiling their subsequent model years. OEMs are slowly divulging information about 2020 models now, and Ram is the latest.

The updates aren't too major, because both trucks were given hefty refreshes recently, but both the 1500 and HD models do get some new tricks that buyers will undoubtedly enjoy. We'll start with the little guy.

2020 Ram 1500

Ram's light-duty pickup picks up a new Night Edition package. Available on Big Horn and Laramie trims, the Night Edition aims for a monochromatic appearance with a black grille, a black grille surround, black badges, black wheels and black exhaust tips. The headlights and taillights get darker bezels, too.

There's also a new Ram Rebel Black Appearance Package. Available on -- you guessed it -- the Rebel trim, this adds 18-inch black wheels, a black paint job and more black paint on the front spoiler, skid plates, badges, tow hooks and exhaust. The LED headlights get black bezels, and the interior is entirely black, too, but it can also be optioned in a two-tone getup with some red in there.

Rebel buyers get even more new kit to play with, thanks to a new Rebel Safety Group package. This adds full-speed adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning and automatic high beams. The Comfort Package is standard now, too, adding a power tailgate release, wireless device charging, heated second-row seats and a 12-way power driver's seat.

The Ram 1500 also gets a new engine for 2020. Its 3.0-liter diesel V6 puts out 260 horsepower and 480 pound-feet of torque, offering the highest half-ton diesel towing capacity of any truck on sale at 12,560 pounds. It's also available on the Rebel, if you want to go hard in the paint on style.

2020 Ram HD

The changes to the 2020 Ram Heavy Duty are much fewer and further between, but some are still important. On the tech front, lane-keep assist and adaptive steering are now available on all trims, and blind-spot monitoring is also now available. There's also a new trailer tire pressure monitor available as an option. The auxiliary camera system can now support two different cameras, as well.

Other changes are minimal. Crew cab variants with the 8-foot bed will now get the 50-gallon fuel tank standard. The Power Wagon trim can now be optioned with black wheels, and two new colors are on offer: olive green and hydro bue.