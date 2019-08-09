2020 Nissan Maxima trades small price bump for more standard safety

Enlarge Image Nissan

Another model year, another set of slight adjustments to both equipment and price for the Nissan Maxima. Nissan's largest sedan received a mild refresh at the 2018 LA Auto Show after entering production in 2015, so don't expect any wild changes here.

Nissan on Friday unveiled pricing for the 2020 Maxima, which is already on sale at dealers across the US. The mid-cycle refresh came just one model year before, so there aren't too many changes. That said, the most notable update is that Nissan Safety Shield 360, the automaker's suite of driver aids, is now standard across the lineup. This package includes automatic emergency braking, blind spot monitoring, lane departure warning, rear automatic braking, automatic high beams and rear cross traffic alert.

The base S trim for the 2020 Maxima will start at $35,145, including the $895 destination charge, a bump of $200 over last year. Standard equipment includes the aforementioned safety stuff, in addition to LED headlights, satellite radio, cloth seats, an 8-way power driver's seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. All Maximas rock the same powertrain -- a 3.5-liter V6 putting out 300 horsepower, mated to a continuously variable transmission and front-wheel drive.

Stepping up to the $37,195 SV trim, you also get heated outside mirrors with LED indicators, heated seats, HD Radio, a larger 8-inch touchscreen with multi-touch capability, leather-appointed seats, adaptive cruise control and traffic sign recognition. The $39,535 SL trim ramps up the fancy even further with a heated steering wheel, a dual-panel panoramic moonroof, an 11-speaker Bose audio system, a rear USB port and parking sensors.

The $42,345 SR focuses on sport, with a sportier suspension, paddle shifters, suede steering wheel inserts, gloss black wheels, fancier seat leather, front seat ventilation and dark chrome interior trim. Its price receives the largest bump, $1,820, because the moonroof and surround-view camera system were made standard rather than optional.

At the top of the lineup, we have the $42,435 Platinum. This one errs on the fancier side, adding a power tilt-and-telescope steering column, larger wheels, rain-sensing wipers, embedded navigation, a power rear sunshade and satin-finished wood interior trim. This trim has no price bump whatsoever, which is nice.

You can check out a full breakdown of the 2020 Nissan Maxima's pricing below.

2020 Nissan Maxima pricing Trim level 2020 MSRP 2019 MSRP Net change Maxima S $35,145 $34,945 $200 Maxima SV $37,195 $36,955 $240 Maxima SL $39,535 $39,435 $100 Maxima SR $42,345 $40,525 $1,820 Maxima Platinum $42,435 $42,435 $0