2020 Mazda3 gets standard active safety gear with minimal price increase

Shoppers perusing a Mazda dealership will find largely the same compact car from last year when glancing at the 2020 Mazda3. The compact 3 still comes as either a svelte sedan or hatchback, but every trim has a load of standard active safety equipment now.
The Japanese automaker said on Tuesday its i-Activsense suite of active safety gear is now standard on even the base model Mazda3. The added peace of mind pushes the starting price just $500 to a total of $22,420 (including a $920 destination charge), but there are a few other niceties included to back up the added cost.
For instance, base model sedans now include automatic headlights and rain-sensing windshield wipers. Coupled with standard automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control and a driver attention alert to keep drowsy drivers focused, and more from the i-Activsense, there's a lot of value packed in.
The next step up, the Select trim exclusive to the Mazda3 sedan, sees a small $100 price increase. At $23,620, It's the gateway to Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and all-wheel drive (a $1,400 option), which may be worth the extra cost. Other features include leatherette upholstery, keyless entry, leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear selector and 18-inch wheels.
For the base Mazda3 hatchback, the price climbs just $100 to $24,620.
Good news for shoppers looking for even more from the compact hatchback or sedan: The Preferred and Premium trims don't cost any more this year. A 2020 Mazda3 sedan in the Preferred or Premium trims will set you back $25,120 and $27,420, respectively. Opt for the hatchback and the price climbs to $26,120 for a Preferred trim and $28,420 for a Premium model. Load up the most expensive Mazda3 variant and you'll be looking at a Mazda3 hatchback Premium with AWD that rings in at $29,820 before any other options.
Each variant still comes with a 2.5-liter inline-4 engine that makes 186 horsepower an identical amount of torque.
Do note, there's still a manual transmission floating around, too. Buyers will need to select the Mazda3 hatchback Premium trim to get the six-speed manual. It's a no-cost option, too.
