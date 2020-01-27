2020 Hyundai Sonata stars in Super Bowl ad all about 'Smaht Pahk'

Hyundai is going all in on Boston accents and the 2020 Sonata for its Super Bowl advertisement. As is often the trend these days, the ad made its debut on Monday less than a week before the big game, but it's quite a clever spot.

The ad focuses on the available Remote Smart Parking Assist (RSPA) feature, which lets drivers move the 2020 Sonata in and out of a parking space while outside of the vehicle. It's not exactly a Tesla Smart Summon feature, but it's similar in theory, though it operates under far more limitations. Selling the tech are some familiar faces: Chris Evans, John Krasinski, Rachel Dratch and Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz.

With the thickest Boston accent possible, Krasinski shows the "Smaht Pahk" feature off after a similarly sized sedan can't squeeze into a tight spot. The accents and plunky humor crescendo before Ortiz gives his seal of approval. I won't spoil the entire thing, so go ahead and watch it.

Although Hyundai's underlining, highlighting and drawing stars around RSPA, the 2020 Sonata isn't the first Hyundai to house the feature. That honor goes to the Nexo fuel-cell crossover, which the automaker sells in seriously limited volume. Total, there are 13 ultrasonic sensors making sure the car doesn't tap anything else, and the driver can even command slight steering inputs, too. Keep in mind, drivers need to be in very close proximity for the system to work. So, again, this is no Tesla Smart Summon, for better or worse, depending on your camp.

Watch the ad above or wait for the spot to make its actual debut during the Super Bowl this coming Sunday.