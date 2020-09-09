Do you want a Chevy Silverado 1500 with that sweet new Duramax inline-six-cylinder diesel engine, but you don't want to pay the $6,700 price premium that the diesel engine demands? Well, we have good news for you.
GM announced that its GMC and Chevrolet 1500 pickups would be getting a $1,500 price cut for diesel models on Tuesday. That brings the diesel premium down to just $5,200, which, of course, isn't chump change, but it's one hell of an improvement.
Why would you want the diesel in your half-ton pickup? Well, to start, it's a smooth engine and returns shockingly good fuel economy for a vehicle its size. FuelEconomy.gov rates it at 23 miles per gallon in the city, 33 mpg on the highway in two-wheel drive trim. Those numbers drop to 23 mpg city, 29 mpg highway and 25 mpg combined if you need four-wheel drive.
That's a lot of fuel savings for people who tow regularly. Something that the diesel excels at thanks to its bags and bags of low-rpm torque, all of which is managed by a very competent 10-speed automatic transmission.
2020 Chevy and GMC 1500-series pickups are available now.
Discuss: GM cuts prices on Silverado and GMC Sierra models with 3.0-liter diesel
