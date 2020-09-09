Tesla Battery Day Jeep Grand Wagoneer 2021 Ford Bronco 2021 Ford Bronco pricing 2020 electric vehicles Best car lease deals Best car insurance

GM cuts prices on Silverado and GMC Sierra models with 3.0-liter diesel

The jump to diesel is now a whopping $1,500 less expensive than before.

Get all that sweet diesel torque for $1,500 less than before.

Do you want a Chevy Silverado 1500 with that sweet new Duramax inline-six-cylinder diesel engine, but you don't want to pay the $6,700 price premium that the diesel engine demands? Well, we have good news for you.

GM announced that its GMC and Chevrolet 1500 pickups would be getting a $1,500 price cut for diesel models on Tuesday. That brings the diesel premium down to just $5,200, which, of course, isn't chump change, but it's one hell of an improvement.

Why would you want the diesel in your half-ton pickup? Well, to start, it's a smooth engine and returns shockingly good fuel economy for a vehicle its size. FuelEconomy.gov rates it at 23 miles per gallon in the city, 33 mpg on the highway in two-wheel drive trim. Those numbers drop to 23 mpg city, 29 mpg highway and 25 mpg combined if you need four-wheel drive.

That's a lot of fuel savings for people who tow regularly. Something that the diesel excels at thanks to its bags and bags of low-rpm torque, all of which is managed by a very competent 10-speed automatic transmission.

2020 Chevy and GMC 1500-series pickups are available now.

2020 Chevrolet Silverado Diesel: Muscular and efficient

