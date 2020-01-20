2020 Genesis G70: Model overview, pricing, tech and specs

Enlarge Image Genesis

The Genesis G70 made a great first impression when it hit the US in 2018. The compact luxury/sport sedan set out to do battle with heavy-hitters like the Audi A4, BMW 3 Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class, and impressed both critics and buyers alike with its excellent blend of sharp dynamics and great interior refinement. In fact, we gave it a 2019 Roadshow Shift Award for overall car of the year.

For the 2020 model year, not much has changed with Genesis' smallest sedan. It's available with a choice of two turbocharged engines and a number of luxury and tech amenities.

Powertrain and specs

The G70's entry-level engine is a 2.0-liter turbocharged I4 with 252 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. This smaller engine can be paired with either rear- or all-wheel drive, and is matched with an eight-speed automatic transmission. However, should you opt for rear-wheel drive, the 2.0-liter G70 can be equipped with a six-speed manual transmission -- a dying feature these days, even among sport sedans.

With the 2.0-liter engine, rear-wheel drive and eight-speed automatic transmission, the 2020 Genesis G70 is estimated to return 22 miles per gallon city, 30 mpg highway and 25 mpg combined. Opt for the six-speed manual, and those numbers drop to 18, 28 and 22, respectively. All-wheel drive models with the 2.0-liter engine are expected to return 20 mpg city, 27 mpg highway and 23 mpg combined.

Buyers can also spec a 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6, with a healthy 365 hp and 376 lb-ft of torque. Again, both rear- and all-wheel drive are available, but sadly, you can't get the V6 with the six-speed manual transmission; an eight-speed automatic is standard.

Of course, with more power comes reduced fuel efficiency. With rear-wheel drive, the 3.3-liter G70 is estimated to return 17 mpg city, 26 mpg highway and 20 mpg combined. Adding all-wheel drive doesn't result in too big of a penalty: Highway fuel economy is lowered to 25 mpg, but otherwise the AWD G70 carries the same city and combined numbers.

Buyers can choose from 18- or 19-inch wheel options, and models with the Sport pack get upgraded Brembo brakes. The G70 is one of the better-driving sedans in its class. With launch control for better acceleration and dynamic torque vectoring for improved cornering response, we've always found Genesis' sport sedan to be quite engaging. We even like it a bit more than its platform-mate, the Kia Stinger.

Interior

The Genesis G70 offers seating for five passengers, though its compact dimensions mean taller folks might feel slightly cramped in back. The optional leather seats can be had with a luxurious-looking (and feeling) quilted stitch pattern, and in general, the cabin's materials are excellent, with great fit and finish.

While the base G70 comes pretty nicely equipped, the best features are available in different option packages. The Elite group adds park distance warning, a power tilt/telescopic steering wheel, heated seats, a sunroof, an upgraded audio system and leather seats. Step up to the Prestige pack and you get rain-sensing wipers, Nappa leather seats, a heated steering wheel and a suede headliner.

Technology

Every G70 comes standard with a 7-inch color display in the gauge cluster, as well as an 8-inch multimedia screen mounted on the dashboard. In a world where 10- and 12-inch screens are quickly becoming the norm, the G70's 8-incher is on the slightly smaller side, but the tech within is nevertheless solid. Standard features include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and buyers can add embedded navigation. Qi wireless charging is also available as an option.

Driver-assistance tech is in high supply, and every G70 comes standard with a large roster of equipment. Forward-collision avoidance with pedestrian detection, blind-spot warning, lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control and a driver attention warning are found on all G70 models.

Pricing

The 2020 Genesis G70 starts at $36,445, and can span as high as $53,245 for a fully loaded 3.3T Sport model with all-wheel drive. Here's how the full line pricing breaks down (all prices include destination):

G70 2.0T RWD: $36,445

G70 2.0T AWD: $38,445

G70 2.0T RWD 6MT: $39,495

G70 3.3T RWD: $45,645

G70 3.3T AWD: $47,645

Availability

The 2020 Genesis G70 is on sale now.