Einride drops its autonomous, electric T-Log on Goodwood

Readers with particularly good memories might remember that we've talked about electric, autonomous trucking startup Einride before. Specifically, we talked about its T-Pod medium-duty cargo truck, but now Einride is back (and at Goodwood of all places) with its T-Log electric autonomous logging truck.

Despite having a giggle-worthy name, the T-Log is pretty cool. It's powered by self-driving tech from Nvidia and has no onboard provisions for a human driver, though it can be remote-controlled at a distance. The T-Log is capable of Level 4 autonomy and is paired with an intelligent routing system that helps minimize the amount of time it spends in traffic, thus maximizing its energy efficiency.

"Heavy road transport is responsible for a substantial part of global CO2 emissions," said Robert Falck, CEO of Einride. "Add to that the tens of thousands of people who die every year from NOx pollution -- effectively poisoned by diesel fumes -- and you have every reason to look for a more sustainable alternative. The T-log eliminates those emissions entirely, by replacing diesel with electricity. Technology has progressed to make it happen. And because it can be done, it must be done."

The T-Log has a 320-kilowatt-hour battery that will allow it to go 120 miles on a full charge with a full 32,000-pound load of timber. The company claims that it has several interested global industrial firms and hopes to get the T-Log on the road by 2020.