The 2020 Buick Enclave is coming this summer and it's refreshingly handsome

Enlarge Image Buick

You know the Distracted Boyfriend meme with the guy rubbernecking at another woman while walking with his special ladyfriend? Imagine being that guy, and the woman that you're ogling is the new 2020 Buick Enclave.

That would never happen, right? Well, maybe not with Enclaves of the past, but we're surprised to say that it could be a thing now, especially for those versions equipped with the new and weirdly hot-looking Sport Touring package, which Buick announced on Wednesday.

"Buyers are choosing the Buick Enclave because it is everything they want in a premium crossover with its distinct styling, quality and driving dynamics," said Phil Brook, vice president of Buick and GMC marketing.

For the 2020 model year, Buick's flagship family hauler gets a few updates that make it a surprisingly desirable vehicle. That includes a new 8-inch touchscreen with Buick's latest and greatest infotainment system, which is based on the updated CUE system found in other GM vehicles.

Also new for 2020 is the availability of a high-definition rearview or surround-view camera, new seats with power lumbar adjustment and an available massage function that's standard on Premium and top-tier Avenir models.

One of the changes for 2020 that we're interested in is the addition of the Sport Touring or ST trim, but what exactly is this somewhat speciously named Buick Enclave ST? Is it a superfast, high-horsepower people hauler like the Edge ST from Ford? Nope. It's just an appearance package, but that doesn't make it bad.

The ST package is available on the Essence trim level and comes with a more aggressive sport grille with body-color surround and some very nice 20-inch machined alloy wheels. It all goes a long way toward helping the Enclave ditch its pensioner-attracting looks, something that Buick can always use a little help with.

Mechanically, the 2020 Enclave still gets its 3.6-liter V6 engine, which makes a perfectly adequate 310 horsepower and 266 pound-feet of torque and drives either the front or all of the wheels, depending on how much money you want to spend. A nine-speed automatic transmission is standard.

The 2020 Buick Enclave starts at $41,195 including destination and is slated to hit dealers later this summer.

Now playing: Watch this: 2018 Buick Regal TourX: Stylish and spacious