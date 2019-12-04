2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe won't come cheaply

So, it's not exactly going to be cheap to put a 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe in your driveway. The latest Mercedes-Benz CLA "coupe" should have been a beacon as to how BMW would target a pricing strategy, and that car isn't exactly affordable any more either.
BMW on Wednesday said the 2 Series Gran Coupe will start at $38,495 after a $995 destination charge in 228i xDrive Gran Coupe trimmings. If you want a true comparison, we can't take the base CLA as a true car to cross-shop, since the BMW comes with all-wheel drive as standard. While the CLA, on paper, undercuts the 2 Series Gran Coupe with a $37,645 base price, it'll cost $39,645 for a CLA with AWD, or $1,150 more than the Bimmer.
For what it's worth, the Mercedes looks better and is slightly larger. Just my two cents.
I digress. Looking at a few other cars you may cross-shop the 2 Series Gran Coupe with, it's not exactly the value proposition of them all. A Mercedes-Benz A-Class starts at $35,495 with AWD, an Audi A3 with AWD comes in at $37,295 (with a lot more standard equipment) and the Cadillac CT4, the newcomer, costs $36,590 with power flowing to all four wheels. Of course, these aren't "coupes" like the 2 Series Gran Coupe, as defined by the fast-and-loose definition automakers (and our Social Media Editor, Daniel Golson) like to use.
Buyers will find a decent assortment of gear for the starting price with a suite of active safety equipment (no adaptive cruise control, though), LED headlights, an 8.8-inch screen for infotainment and a pretty potent 2.0-liter turbo-four with 228 horsepower. Like all new BMWs, be prepared to pay for Apple CarPlay after a one-year free trial period.
Stepping into the fiestier M235i xDrive Gran Coupe for $46,495 unlocks all the M-division gear, a more powerful turbo-four engine with 301 hp and plenty of equipment to help make the car a better performing machine on the road, such as a limited-slip differential and an M Sport suspension.
Production is underway now and the first 2 Series Gran Coupes will reach US dealers this coming March.
