The 2019 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid is the company's first plug-in

The Subaru Crosstrek is a fine vehicle, with its competent all-wheel-drive system and generous cargo capacity, but for those Subaru fans who own stock in Birkenstock and eat nothing but granola, its purely internal combustion engine is an affront to all that is decent. Thankfully, Subaru understands this part of its demographic and is ready to pull the sheet off of its first-ever plug-in hybrid and resurrect the Crosstrek Hybrid nameplate.

That's right kids, now you can drive your tiny little mountain goat of a car on pure electrons around town, but still enjoy the benefits of a hybrid gas-electric drivetrain on longer trips. Subaru is a little light on details regarding the official specs of the Toyota-derived plug-in system, making no mention of its pure electric range or even equivalent fuel economy.

Still, we're pretty excited, because in addition to the financial and ecological benefits of going plug-in hybrid, we're excited to see the Crosstrek get some sorely needed power and torque increases from its electric motors, as that's historically been the weak point of the platform.

Subaru has said that the Crosstrek Hybrid will be available in dealers toward the end of 2018, but didn't offer any details as to price.