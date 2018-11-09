Mediocre headlights distance 2019 Ram 1500 from IIHS accolades

Ever since the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety started including headlight evaluations in the consideration process for its awards, headlights alone have held more than a few automakers back from receiving one of the IIHS' awards. Now, we can add Ram's newest pickup to that list.

The IIHS just released its testing data for the 2019 Ram 1500, and things are generally pretty great. The truck achieved the top rating of Good in all its crash tests, including the brand new passenger-side small overlap test. Even in each test's subcategories, the Ram 1500 performed admirably, receiving top marks in an overwhelming majority of areas.

With optional equipment, the 2019 Ram 1500 also achieved the top Superior rating in an evaluation of its crash-prevention tech. When equipped with the optional Advanced Safety Group package, the 1500 avoided crashes at both 12 and 25 miles per hour.

And then there are the headlights. The base halogen reflector headlights received the second-lowest rating of Marginal due to inadequate coverage on curves. The LED reflector headlights on higher trims were also rated Marginal based on inadequate curve coverage and low-beam glare. The LED projector headlights on the most expensive trims fared even worse, receiving a Poor rating for creating excessive glare.

Had any set of headlights on the 2019 Ram 1500 been rated Acceptable, the Ram 1500 would have been eligible for the IIHS' Top Safety Pick accolade. Had those headlights received a Good rating, the truck would have received the highest honor, Top Safety Pick+. Currently, only one large pickup -- the 2018-2019 Honda Ridgeline -- has a Top Safety Pick designation.