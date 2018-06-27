2019 Hyundai Santa Fe starts at $25,500, safety suite standard

Hyundai might have confused more than a few people when it decided to rename the two-row Santa Fe Sport the Santa Fe (the three-row is now the Santa Fe XL). But there's no confusion about the car's affordability, which remains despite a serious vehicular overhaul.

The base 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe SE will start at $25,500, which is just $550 more than the outgoing Santa Fe Sport's base price. The base trim's engine is a 185-horsepower, 2.4-liter I4 mated to an eight-speed automatic. Standard equipment includes engine stop-start tech, dual 2.1-amp USB ports front and rear and a 7-inch infotainment system with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Every 2019 Santa Fe will also receive the Hyundai SmartSense suite of active and passive driver aids. No matter how spartan or fancy the trim, all Santa Fes come with forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go and automatic high beams. All trims can be optioned with all-wheel drive for just $1,700, too.

Enlarge Image Hyundai

The next trim is the SEL, which adds keyless entry and start, heated side mirrors, heated front seats, a power driver's seat, satellite radio and a 7-inch color display in the gauge cluster. The Santa Fe SEL will set you back $27,600 with front-wheel drive -- but again, AWD is just $1,700 more.

Next up is the SEL Plus, which adds parking sensors, larger alloy wheels, a hands-free liftgate, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, sliding second-row seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and a premium audio system with 12 speakers including a subwoofer. The price creeps up to $29,800, too.

The penultimate trim is the Limited, which slaps LEDs into the headlights, taillights, fog lights and interior lights. A panoramic sunroof, leather seats and a power front passenger seat round out the upgrades. The Santa Fe Limited will cost you $32,600, but if you want to upgrade the engine to a 235-horsepower turbocharged 2.0-liter I4, that price tag rises to $34,200.

At the tippy-top we have the Ultimate trim. In addition to everything else mentioned, the Ultimate trim picks up a surround-view camera system, rain-sensing wipers, a heated steering wheel, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, a full color head-up display, wireless phone charging and a larger 8-inch infotainment system with built-in navigation. The Ultimate 2.4 starts at $35,450, and the 2.0-liter version will run you $37,100.

Check out the full pricing breakdown below, and remember, this is a renamed two-row Santa Fe Sport. If you want pricing for the new three-row Santa Fe XL, you'll have to wait a little longer.