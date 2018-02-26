2019 GMC Sierra will debut on March 1

Enlarge Image GMC

Now that we've seen the brand-spankin'-new 2019 Chevrolet Silverado, it's time we turned our attention to its corporate twin, the GMC Sierra. Indeed, a fully redesigned Sierra is in the works, and according to GMC's social media accounts, we'll see it on Thursday, March 1.

Of course, the shadowy teaser image seen here doesn't show much. As expected, the Sierra will have a different front fascia, with a reworked grille and GMC's now-signature C-shaped LED running lights. Slightly different taillights and unique wheel designs will further help differentiate it from its Chevy-badged twin.

The 2019 Sierra is expected to use the same trio of powertrains found in the new Silverado. That means there'll be V8s in 5.3- and 6.2-liter displacements, both featuring a new Dynamic Fuel Management cylinder deactivation system, allowing the truck to operate on as little as one cylinder depending on load demand. A totally new 3.0-liter I6 diesel with a 10-speed automatic transmission will be available, as well.

Expect the Sierra to be offered in the usual smattering of trims, with rugged All-Terrain and chrome-tastic Denali on the way as well. We'll have the whole smattering of preliminary details on March 1 following the truck's debut in Detroit. Already on the edge of your seat? Bookmark GMC's Facebook Live page to watch the reveal for yourself on Thursday.