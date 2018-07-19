So you've got some cash, you want to go drag racing and you want to do it in something that has some modern conveniences and a warranty. Unfortunately for you, your app didn't sell in time to pick up a Dodge Demon, so what do you do? Well, Ms. Very Specific Use Case, Fiat Chrysler has a solution for you in the form of the Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320.

What is the Scat Pack 1320? It's a kinder, gentler and less heckin' satanic drag-race special from Dodge. It's based on the generally great (if a bit oversized) R/T Scat Pack, which slots in just under the Hellcat in the model range. The 1320 part of its name comes from the distance in feet in a quarter mile.

The 1320 package is based around the venerable naturally aspirated Hemi 396 V8 engine, which makes a healthy 485 horsepower and 475 pound-feet of torque. That power gets a whole bunch of help making it to the pavement thanks to a bunch of fancy SRT tech. This includes adaptive damping suspension with something called Drag Mode, line lock (for sweet, sweet burnouts), transbrake (which locks the output shaft of the automatic transmission to hold the car stationary before a standing start), torque reserve and wicked beefy 41-spline axle shafts.

Interestingly, the 1320 has a relatively tame 3.09-ratio final drive. We'd have expected something more aggressive considering the car's hardcore drag racing agenda.

To help shed some of the Challenger's unnecessary flab, the 1320 comes with only a driver's seat inside. Passengers better hope they have bus service wherever you're going (unless you pay a dollar each to have FCA add them back in). Forgoing the possibility of having friends join you in having fun is good for a 114-pound weight savings.

The car is capable of making a quarter-mile pass in just 11.7 seconds at 115 miles per hour, thanks in part to special drag slick tires from Nexen, which means that the R/T Scat Pack 1320 is the fastest naturally aspirated showroom stock car you can buy.

Inside you get most of the usual Challenger stuff, like UConnect with an 8.5-inch touchscreen, dual-zone automatic climate control, power driver's seat and so on, so plan on being comfortable, if lonely. All of this straight-line performance can be yours for just a hair under $46,000.