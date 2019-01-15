2019 Detroit Auto Show: Roadshow's favorite debuts

The Detroit Auto Show may be smaller now than it's been in years past, but that doesn't mean there aren't some hugely important debuts on display. From fast Mustangs to electrified concepts, there's a lot to like at this year's North American International Auto Show.

To that end, we've rounded up our choices for the best of what's on display. Each Roadshow editor picked their favorite Detroit Auto Show debut and wrote a few words about why it's so great. As you'll see, there's a wide variety of goodness on display.