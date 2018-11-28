2019 Cadillac Escalade gets blacked-out Sport Edition package

Enlarge Image Cadillac

Cadillac's large-and-in-charge Escalade SUV heads into 2019 mostly unchanged. But at the Los Angeles Auto Show this week, Cadillac will introduce a new Sport Edition package that's, uh, not actually sporty at all.

Really, this is just a trim-and-tape job. The Sport Edition package gets you gloss black exterior trim on the grille, window surrounds and body side moldings, midnight silver 22-inch wheels and, well, that's it. The package will be available on Luxury, Premium Luxury and Platinum models for $2,700.

Aside from these blacked-out elements, the Sport Edition is the same as any other Escalade. That means there's a 420-horsepower, 6.2-liter V8 underhood, as well as standard Magnetic Ride Control. Both rear- and all-wheel drive are available.

Cadillac says the Sport Edition will be available for order in the first quarter of 2019.