Cadillac's large-and-in-charge Escalade SUV heads into 2019 mostly unchanged. But at the Los Angeles Auto Show this week, Cadillac will introduce a new Sport Edition package that's, uh, not actually sporty at all.
Really, this is just a trim-and-tape job. The Sport Edition package gets you gloss black exterior trim on the grille, window surrounds and body side moldings, midnight silver 22-inch wheels and, well, that's it. The package will be available on Luxury, Premium Luxury and Platinum models for $2,700.
Aside from these blacked-out elements, the Sport Edition is the same as any other Escalade. That means there's a 420-horsepower, 6.2-liter V8 underhood, as well as standard Magnetic Ride Control. Both rear- and all-wheel drive are available.
Cadillac says the Sport Edition will be available for order in the first quarter of 2019.
Discuss: 2019 Cadillac Escalade gets blacked-out Sport Edition package
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.