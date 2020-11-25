2019 and 2020 Lamborghini Urus receive a recall for a leaky fuel fitting

Emme Hall/Roadshow

Lamborghini is the latest manufacturer to be visited by the recall fairy, this time for its popular 2019 and 2020 Urus SUV.

According to a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the Urus can experience an issue with a fuel quick connector fitting under the hood that can cause, you guessed it, a fire.

The filing says that high underhood temperatures -- say, from a 641-horsepower twin-turbo V8 -- can damage the fitting, which can result in a leak. Luckily, the fix for this one seems relatively straightforward and involves replacing the connector and the fuel line attached to it.

Lamborghini will perform this recall on the 2,831 affected vehicles free of charge, and the owners of those vehicles can expect to be notified on or around Dec. 18.