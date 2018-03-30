2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio gain blacked-out Nero Edizione package

Adding black design elements to a car's exterior for sleeker looks is a simple but effective trick that automakers likes to do. The latest to jump onto the blacked-out bandwagon is Alfa Romeo with its new Nero Edizione packages for the Giulia sedan and Stelvio SUV equipped with the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. The pair made their debut at the 2018 New York Auto Show. This follows in the footsteps of companies like GMC with its Black Edition and the Nissan Midnight Edition models.

The Nero Edizione alterations to the Giulia and Stelvio are similarly adding black grille surround trim, mirror caps, window surrounds, badges, wheels and wheel caps. The Stelvio will also get black roof rails and rear fascia trim. Both cars will feature dark headlight bezels, exhaust tips and the choice of black, red or yellow brake calipers.

Since the Nero Edizione is purely a styling package, the blown four-cylinder engine under the hood is untouched, with 280 horsepower and 306 pound-feet of torque. That works with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Alfa Romeo hasn't announced pricing details or when the new styling package will be available. However, according to an Alfa spokesman, the Nero Edizione package will most likely appear on 2019 model year vehicles.