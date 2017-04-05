2018 Volvo XC60 set to make US debut in New York

If you're enamored with Volvo's new XC90, but wish it were a bit smaller and a bit less expensive, the New York Auto Show will have something for you.

Volvo will use the New York Auto Show to stage the US debut of its newest crossover, the 2018 XC60. Originally debuting in Geneva in March, the XC60 takes everything good about the XC90 and brings it a bit closer to the mainstream.

It packs the same under-hood offerings as the XC90. The base engine is a 250-horsepower, turbocharged I4. The middle tier takes that turbo four-banger and adds a supercharger, for a net output of 316 horsepower. If that's not enough, or if you want to go a bit greener, there's also a plug-in hybrid variant, which offers 400 horsepower.

Enlarge Image Volvo

The XC60 cobbles together its physical appearance using several design elements from its larger stablemates. The headlights are the same "Thor's Hammer" units seen on every other new Volvo. The silhouette is very XC90-ish, while the rear end pulls much of its inspiration from the V90 station wagon.

The interior isn't much different than other new Volvos, as well. A focus on minimalism leaves the owner with a straightforward dashboard design, the centerpiece of which is the vertically oriented Sensus Connect infotainment touchscreen. The gauge cluster is also a screen, keeping with other new Volvos once again.

Volvo's main game is safety, though, and there's plenty of that to go around. It's the first Volvo to sport additional steering assistance, which can help move the vehicle out of danger if the driver's motions aren't enough. It can also be optioned with Pilot Assist, a suite of semi-autonomous driver aids that can control the steering, gas and brakes up to 81 mph.

The XC60 is set to start production later this month, so it won't be too long between seeing it on the floor of the Javits Center and seeing it on the floor of your local dealership. Pricing is still TBD, but for context, the old XC60 started around $41,000.