Uber tests out new feature letting people wait for cheaper rides

Trying to time your Uber ride so you get the lowest fare is always a bit of a gamble, but now, the company is testing out a feature that would let you opt to wait to get a cheaper ride. Penny pinchers rejoice!

The feature is being tested on Uber employees first in San Francisco and Los Angeles, as evidenced by a now-deleted tweet from and confirmed by an Uber representative. The screenshot shows the app offering a 25 percent cheaper ride if the rider was willing to wait four minutes. Not a bad deal.

Enlarge Image NurPhoto/Getty Images

"Affordability is a top reason riders choose shared rides, and we're internally experimenting with a way to save money in exchange for a later pickup," said an Uber spokesperson in an email to the website Quartz.

This isn't the only way that Uber is trying to offer riders lower-cost rides. One thing the company is experimenting with is called Express Pool which directs riders to a nearby street corner where they will (ideally) get picked up along with several other passengers. It's an even less-convenient version of UberPool (or Lyft Line if you aren't an Uber-er).

Will we now see Lyft adopt this feature too, in the seemingly never-ending battle of pink versus black? Well, if history teaches us anything, we're betting on "yes."

