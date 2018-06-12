This time-lapse video of Tesla Model 3 body repairs is weirdly soothing

During the annual Tesla shareholders meeting, one of the ideas outlined by CEO Elon Musk was upgrading parts stock so that body shops could perform same-day body repairs on Teslas. When we heard that, we were more than a little shocked because body work is typically complicated work that requires both time and a great deal of skill.
Almost as if the universe is trying to help us prove our point, a Tesla-authorized body shop recently posted a time-lapse video showing one of its skilled technicians doing crash repair on a newly crumpled Model 3. The time-lapse is over 7 minutes long but it's incredibly interesting to see what goes into putting one of these complicated vehicles back together.
So, sit down, get a fresh cup of coffee, mute the Michael Bay music (we suggest listening to Looking Glass' 1972 hit "Brandy" instead) and try to imagine a world in which body shops are able to bang out repairs like a Nascar tire change, because we haven't been able to.
