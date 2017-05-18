You can now order a 2018 Subaru Forester that matches your soul

Painting trim pieces black is a popular thing to do, especially when it comes to aftermarket modification. But if you can order one from the factory like that, as you can with a new trim of 2018 Subaru Forester, it'll save you from having to take your brand-new car apart.

This summer, Subaru will send the 2018 Forester crossover to dealerships. Along for the ride is a new Forester 2.5i Black Edition. A $1,150 option for the Premium trim, this Forester adds a number of black-painted pieces, including the wheels, fog light accents, badges, mirrors and grille emblem. You can paint the whole car black, or you can order the trim in gray, white or silver to make the accents pop a bit.

Starting back at the bottom, a base 2018 Subaru Forester 2.5i will run you $22,795. All-wheel drive is standard, and it comes mated to a 2.5-liter flat-four good for 170 horsepower. A six-speed manual is optional on just the 2.5i and 2.5i Premium models -- everything else will make do with a CVT.

The 2018 Forester 2.5i Premium costs $25,695, and it brings a fair bit more standard equipment to the party. For that price, you get a panoramic moonroof, larger wheels, hill-descent control (for CVT models), automatic climate control and a power driver's seat. Premium-and-up trims also receive heated mirrors, heated front seats and a de-icer for the windshield wipers.

Move beyond Premium, and you land at Limited. Here, the list of standard equipment grows to incorporate silver dash trim, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, leather-trimmed upholstery and driver-side power lumbar support. Blind spot monitoring comes along for the ride, as well as a power rear liftgate. This one will set you back $29,395.

Finally, there's the top trim -- Touring. Again, the wheels get larger, and you also get integrated turn signals in the mirrors, keyless access, reverse automatic braking and automatic high beams. The most expensive 2.5-liter Forester will run you a bill of $33,090.

Premium, Limited and Touring trims also receive Subaru's 7.0-inch Starlink infotainment system, which include Bluetooth, two USB ports and satellite radio. The base model will have to make do with a 6.2-inch unit that only allows for single-touch inputs.

If the 2.5-liter flat-four isn't powerful enough, you can ditch it and replace it with a 2.0-liter flat-four putting out 250 horsepower. Available only in Premium and Touring trims, the more powerful Forester starts at $29,495 and tops out at $36,090.