2018 Mercedes-AMG E63 S Wagon will speed you to soccer practice

Mercedes has never been shy about shoving its most powerful engines into every body style on the planet. Its latest effort to that end has produced one of the coolest station wagons ever.

The 2018 Mercedes-AMG E63 S Wagon is both a mouthful to say and a handful to, er, handle. Its 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V8 puts out a staggering 603 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque. With a nine-speed automatic and standard all-wheel drive, it'll sprint to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds and continue on until the needle hits 180.

The wagon boasts similar updates as the sedan off which it's based. The wheel arches are 1.1 inch wider, the hood is inset between the fenders, and the bumpers feature a more aggressive AMG design. But since it's a wagon, cargo space is much better than any sedan out there, measuring 35 cubic feet with the rear seats up.

Underneath the skin, the E63 S Wagon boasts three-mode adjustable air suspension, five different vehicle modes including Race, speed-sensitive power steering and dynamic engine mounts. The latter can change stiffness depending on varying handling requirements, ramping up the comfort or the sportiness to match the driver's style. Carbon ceramic brakes are an available option.

The interior is traditional E-Class. Mercedes-Benz's dual 12.3-inch-screen setup is standard on the E63 S Wagon, which is fine, because it's an excellent upgrade. Since it's an AMG model, there are sport seats, an AMG branded steering wheel and gauges sporting a carbon fiber look. It also comes with Drive Pilot, which is Mercedes' suite of active and passive safety systems with semi-autonomous driving capabilities.

This ain't your average family station wagon, which is evident by the fact that its unveiling will take place at the supercar-laden Geneva Motor Show in March. It should be on sale in the US by Fall 2017.