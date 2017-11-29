2018 Lexus LX 570 offers 2-row option for more cargo

In the event you don't think $85,000 is enough to spend on Toyota's flagship Land Cruiser SUV, there's an even more expensive Lexus version available -- the LX 570. And now, for the 2018 model year, there's a two-row variant.

Until now, all LX 570 models have been three-row SUVs, offering space for eight. But in the event you want more cargo space and less seating capacity, as many owners signaled to Lexus, there's now a two-row version available. That bumps overall cargo capacity to 50.5 cubic feet, up from 44.7 in the three-row variant.

Offered in just a single trim, the two-row LX 570 only lets buyers pick the interior and exterior colors. Everything else is standard, including a leather interior, four-zone climate control, 20-inch wheels, a power tailgate and a whole boatload of capacity. It'll tackle off-road paths with ease, and it can tow up to 7,000 pounds.Under the hood is a 5.7-liter V8 putting out 383 horsepower and 403 pound-feet of torque, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and standard four-wheel drive.

Enlarge Image Lexus

There are a few driver-assist systems baked into the LX 570, as well. Blind spot monitoring will cover your blind spots, obviously, and rear cross-traffic alert ensures you're not backing into another car. It'll also park itself, and a surround-view camera system lets the driver see around the vehicle in all directions. The Lexus Enform Remote app lets the driver view the cameras remotely, and it can also lock and unlock the doors, as well as start the vehicle.

Safety systems come along for the ride, as well. Forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking should help mitigate any fender benders, while adaptive cruise control and lane departure warning will keep the car in a little bubble of safety on the highway.

To sweeten the deal further, the two-row LX 570 is cheaper than the three-row variant. Whereas the three-row LX 570 starts at $89,980, buyers can pick up the two-row version for just $84,980. That's a steep discount for just one missing row of seats.