2018 Lexus LS 500 F Sport adds giddy-up to posh flagship

Lexus offers the F Sport trim on a number of vehicles, focusing on improving chassis dynamics without adding extra power. The latest Lexus to receive this treatment is the brand new LS flagship sedan.

The 2018 Lexus LS 500 F Sport isn't meant to be the most performance-oriented Lexus on the market -- that's reserved for F models like the GS F and RC F. Instead, this is all about making the car look and feel a bit livelier, and Lexus accomplishes this with a mix of aesthetics and, for certain models, additional parts upgrades.

Enlarge Image Lexus

The LS F Sport's exterior ramps up its sporting pretensions with a new 'spindle' grille, rocker panels, trunk moldings and -- of course -- F Sport badges. There's also a new set of 20-inch alloy wheels and a paint job unique to the LS F Sport, ultra white.

Lexus gives the interior an extra dose of sportiness with unique front seats with a perforated pattern. The aluminum trim is unique to the F Sport, as well. There's also a special steering wheel, along with a trick gauge cluster that moves around to display additional information. If you've seen the gauges in the RC F, it's the same setup. The interior alterations finish off with aluminum pedals and an ultrasuede headliner.

If you apply the F Sport trim to the LS 500 with its 415-horsepower gas V6, you can add the F Sport Handling Package, which adds variable-ratio electric power steering, rear-axle steering and a more aggressive air suspension that changes height more rapidly. Sadly, this package is not available if you opt for the 295-horsepower hybrid LS 500h F Sport, but the aesthetics will still be included.

Debuting at the 2017 New York Auto Show, the 2018 Lexus LS 500 F Sport should go on sale later this year, and pricing is still TBD.