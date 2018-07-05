Aussie cops are getting Kia Stinger cop cars, American cops should be jealous

Now that Holden and Ford Australia have closed up shop, Australian police forces are finding that keeping around cars that are no longer manufactured could be a problem. In the search for something new to replace the last of the V8 interceptors, Queensland police have found an unexpected candidate: the Kia Stinger GT.

On the surface, this might seem like a weird choice, but if you think about what a cop car needs to be truly successful, it starts making a lot more sense. First, the car needs to be comfortable for the officers driving it, and having spent more than one 8-hour day behind the wheel of the Roadshow long-term Stinger, I can personally attest to the fact that it's not a car that beats you up.

Enlarge Image Kia Australia via Twitter

Next, it needs to be fast, and with nearly 400 horsepower on tap from its twin-turbo V6, the Stinger's embarrassed more than one V8-powered muscle car off the line. It also needs to have good range. Most V8 cop cars accomplish this with a massive fuel tank; the Stinger is just more efficient. Lastly, a cop car must have room for miscreants and malcontents in the back, and since the Stinger is a long-wheelbase car, that's also not a problem.

According to News.com.au, 50 Stingers are set to go into action in the Queensland police force this week, with a further 150 cars planned for service in the coming months. In addition to being cool in general, this also marks the first time that a non-Australian car has been adopted for general police vehicle duty in Queensland.

Enlarge Image Kia Australia via Twitter

"The Stinger performed very well in all areas and we had nothing but top reports from all the field officers... The result is a road policing first for us, the first foreign car to perform these duties," said Mike Keating, assistant commissioner of the Queensland Road Policing Command.

Whether the Stinger catches on with other police departments around the world remains to be seen, but what we do know is that the Toecutter better watch his ass from now on, because the cops have turbos.