2018 Honda CR-V hits dealers with small price bump

Sometimes, you don't want to mess with success. Honda introduced the brand-new 2017 CR-V last year, and not much changes as it enters the 2018 model year.

Except for the price, that is. A base CR-V LX with a 2.4-liter, 184-horsepower I4 will set you back $24,150, a modest hike over 2017's base price of $24,045. That story continues all the way up the lineup, through the EX and Touring trims. Front-wheel drive is standard, but AWD is available on any trim for an extra $1,300.

Enlarge Image Honda

Once you move up to the EX trim, the engine changes to the Honda Civic's 1.5-liter turbocharged I4. In the CR-V, it puts out 190 horsepower, which is a bit more than what you get in the 2.4, but it's a fair bit more efficient -- a front-wheel-drive CR-V with the 2.4 achieves 26 mpg city and 28 mpg highway, whereas a comparable 1.5-liter-equipped model can hit 28 mpg city and 30 mpg highway. Not a huge bump, but an improvement nevertheless.

If safety is your thing, EX trims and up come standard with Honda Sensing, the automaker's suite of active and passive safety systems. It includes forward collision warning, lane-departure warning, adaptive cruise control and automatic emergency braking.

If creature-comfort tech is more up your alley, there's plenty of that, too. You can kit out your CR-V with a remote start, dual-zone climate control, rear USB ports, heated power front seats and a 7-inch Android-based touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The 2018 Honda CR-V is already at dealerships nationwide. Full pricing is below: