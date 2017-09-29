2018 Honda Civic will not mess with success

The 10th-generation Honda Civic is proving a sales success, coming very close to unseating the Toyota Camry as America's best-selling passenger car. Since that's a huge feather in Honda's cap, it's leaving the Civic sedan and coupe unchanged for the 2018 model year.

Whether coupe or sedan, the base Honda Civic LX comes with a 2.0-liter I4 good for 158 horsepower and 138 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed manual and CVT are the buyer's two transmission choices, but both achieve the same EPA highway rating of 40 mpg with this motor. The sedan starts at $18,840, while the coupe starts at $19,250.

Enlarge Image Honda

You'll have to move to the EX-T trim in order to gain access to Honda's 1.5-liter turbocharged I4, which puts out a peppier 174 horsepower and 167 pound-feet of torque. The EX-T sedan starts at $21,600, while the EX-T coupe starts at $21,700.

Prices top out on the Touring trim, at $26,700 for the sedan and $26,325 for the coupe.

CVT sedan trims can be had with Honda Sensing, Honda's suite of active and passive safety systems that includes adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking and lane-keep assist. Honda Sensing adds $1,000 to whatever trim it's attached to.

If you'd rather have something sportier, the Si trim returns for 2018, as well. This one packs a 1.5-liter I4 putting out 205 horsepower and 192 torques. This manual-only trim costs $24,100 for both the coupe and sedan. The only option is summer tires, which adds $200 to the price.

Pricing for the 2018 Civic Hatchback, plus its Type R performance variant, have not yet been announced. The 2018 Civic sedan and coupe go on sale on October 3.

Full pricing information is below:

2018 Honda Civic Sedan Pricing Model Engine 2018 MSRP 2017 MSRP Net Change LX 6MT 2.0L $18,840 $18,740 $100 LX CVT 2.0L $19,640 $19,540 $100 EX CVT 2.0L $21,240 $21,140 $100 EX-T 6MT 1.5L Turbo $21,600 $21,500 $100 EX-T CVT 1.5L Turbo $22,400 $22,300 $100 EX-L CVT 1.5L Turbo $23,900 $23,800 $100 EX-L CVT w/ Nav 1.5L Turbo $24,900 $24,800 $100 Touring CVT 1.5L Turbo $26,700 $26,600 $100

2018 Honda Civic Coupe Pricing Model Engine 2018 MSRP 2017 MSRP Net Change LX 6MT 2.0L $19,250 $19,150 $100 LX CVT 2.0L $20,050 $19,950 $100 LX-P CVT 2.0L $21,050 $20,950 $100 EX-T 6MT 1.5L Turbo $21,700 $21,600 $100 EX-T CVT 1.5L Turbo $22,500 $22,400 $100 EX-L CVT 1.5L Turbo $23,625 $23,525 $100 Touring CVT 1.5L Turbo $26,325 $26,225 $100