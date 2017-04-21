2018 Genesis G80 is more expensive but still a decent deal

Some cars make it through to a new model year with relatively few changes, including the price. The Genesis G80 keeps the price hikes to a minimum -- until you opt for the biggest engine.

The 2018 Genesis G80 sedan starts at $41,400, for a model with rear-wheel drive and a 3.8-liter V6 putting out 311 horsepower and 293 pound-feet of torque. Adding all-wheel drive to the equation bumps the price up to a modest $43,900. Both prices are $350 higher than their 2017 equivalents.

Enlarge Image Genesis

Two packages are available for 3.8-liter G80s. The $5,000 Premium Package (up $250 from last year) adds a panoramic sunroof, a 14-speaker Lexicon sound system, parking sensors, ventilated seats and a 7-inch display in the gauge cluster. The $5,100 Ultimate Package (up $900) adds LED headlights, leather seats, matte wood trim, a head-up display, a 9.2-inch touchscreen and a 17-speaker Lexicon sound system.

In the middle, there's the all-new 2018 Genesis G80 3.3T Sport. This packs a new 3.3-liter, twin-turbocharged V6 that puts out 365 horsepower and 376 torques. It's rocking active suspension, better brakes and sportier, dark accents throughout. It comes with the Ultimate package already equipped, and it'll set you back $55,250 for RWD and $57,750 for AWD.

At the tippy-top, we have the Genesis G80 5.0, which wields a 5.0-liter V8 that churns out 420 horsepower and 383 pound-feet. The Ultimate package is already equipped on all 5.0 models, as it is with the 3.3T Sport. Opt for rear-wheel drive -- new for 2018 -- and expect to spend $57,000. All-wheel drive, on the other hand, will cost $59,500, a whopping $4,950 more than it was in 2017. I know Genesis needed to make cost-space for the 3.3T, but still, that's a big pill to swallow.

2018 G80s will be in dealerships this spring.