Driving on cold medicine could get you locked up in the UK

Wouldn't it be kind of weird if you got pulled over while driving and the police officer, in their mirrored shades walks up to your open window and asks you in a grave tone, "Have you had any cold medicine today? I'm going to need you step out of the vehicle."

Sounds crazy, right? But that's a thing that British drivers are having to worry about now that pollen is in the air. According to British tabloid The Sun, millions of British drivers could be risking a one-year driving ban and a gigantic fine due to British drug driving laws if they take cold medicine.

Enlarge Image Danny Lawson/PA Images/Getty Images

Of course, being a tabloid, take its news with a hefty grain of salt, but even in the US, authorities are cracking down on more than just drunk driving, particularly with several states having legalized marijuana in recent years and many states undergoing an opioid epidemic.

So while our laws are maybe a little less draconian when it comes to cold medicine than the UK's, maybe take an extra moment to make sure you're getting the non-drowsy variety if you're going to be driving.