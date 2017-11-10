2018 Dodge Demon begins shipping to dealers nationwide

After many months of waiting with bated breath, those who purchased a 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon are one step closer to getting the 840-hp beast in their garages.

Dodge announced today that the 2018 Demon has officially started shipping to dealerships. The car, which puts out 840 hp once you dump some race gas into it, is a drag-strip beast that just so happens to be street legal, albeit barely. It's not meant for the faint of heart, with a 2.3-second 0-to-60 time and the ability to break the 10-second barrier in the quarter mile.

Enlarge Image Jon Wong/Roadshow

Every Demon that ships from the factory will come with a leather-bound manual, written by the editors of Hot Rod, that describes the Demon's technical wizardry and offers tips and tricks for getting the car set up for quarter-mile runs.

Options abound, many of which can be had for $1. You want removable rear seats? That'll be $1. Another buck will get you the Authentication Package, which gives the owner multiple build sheets and a portfolio to hold all their important documents.

Another $1 will net you the Demon Crate, which offers the powertrain control module that lets you unlock the race-gas tune, a new air filter, skinny front drag wheels and a whole host of branded hand tools. It all rests inside a foam case that fits in the trunk.

Other, costlier options abound, as well. You can get a set of Pirelli performance tires, so you don't run through the drag tires out on the street. There's a four-point harness bar available through Speedlogix that bolts into established holes behind the removable rear seats. There's also a dedicated Vbox data logger available that includes an in-car camera, for all the data geeks out there.

The options may seem like a bargain, but the cost of entry is still rather steep. With a suggested retail price of $84,995, your wallet is going to take a hit no matter what. If you're a potential owner who's waiting to take one out for a late November drive, I'd suggest investing in some winter tires, too.